Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) will report ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is ($0.02). Cloudflare reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.10). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cloudflare.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NET shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $94.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.13.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total transaction of $1,789,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,277,558.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $1,209,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 957,789 shares of company stock worth $103,324,955 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 19,809 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at $517,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 132,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,295,000 after purchasing an additional 26,917 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1,347.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 78,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 72,908 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NET traded up $1.83 on Friday, reaching $130.44. 2,441,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,886,771. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.81 and its 200-day moving average is $91.50. The company has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -289.86 and a beta of 0.04. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $131.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.72.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

