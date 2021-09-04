Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) General Counsel Sells $1,209,900.00 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $1,209,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cloudflare stock opened at $130.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.81 and a 200-day moving average of $91.50. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $131.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72. The company has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -289.86 and a beta of 0.04.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.22 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after buying an additional 15,680,274 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 20.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,003,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,327 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 9.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,371,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,373 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,835,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,481,000. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.13.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

