Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.120-$-0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $629 million-$633 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $614.81 million.Cloudflare also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.040-$-0.030 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $111.97 to $105.52 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.13.

NYSE NET traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.44. 2,384,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,886,771. The company has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -289.86 and a beta of 0.04. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $131.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.81 and a 200 day moving average of $91.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.22 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total value of $1,789,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,156 shares in the company, valued at $6,277,558.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $1,209,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 957,789 shares of company stock valued at $103,324,955. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cloudflare stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 120.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,680,274 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 9.20% of Cloudflare worth $3,040,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

