CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CNFinance Holdings Limited provides home equity loan services principally in China. It facilitates loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The Company’s primary target borrower segment is MSE owners who own real properties in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities. CNFinance Holdings Limited is based in China. “

Get CNFinance alerts:

Shares of CNF stock opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 650.91 and a quick ratio of 650.91. The stock has a market cap of $294.22 million, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average of $3.60. CNFinance has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $4.58.

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.90. CNFinance had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 15.75%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CNFinance will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in CNFinance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CNFinance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CNFinance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC boosted its position in CNFinance by 267.5% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 667,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 485,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in CNFinance by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,393,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 594,225 shares during the last quarter. 3.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNFinance Company Profile

CNFinance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of home equity loan services. It facilitate loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The company was founded in January 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNFinance (CNF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNFinance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNFinance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.