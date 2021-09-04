Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola Femsa S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets and distributes soft drinks throughout the metropolitan area of Mexico City, in Southeastern Mexico and in metropolitan Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Company produces Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fresca, Quatro, Powerade, Extra Poma, Etiqueta Azul and Kin. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $57.08. 55,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,378. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.53. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $59.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 6.46%. Research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOF. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 21.7% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 66.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,811,000 after acquiring an additional 81,688 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 49.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 37,464 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 62.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 201,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,649,000 after acquiring an additional 77,288 shares during the period. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

