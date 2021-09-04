Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.27 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,754 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,449 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for about 1.8% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its stake in AT&T by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

T stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.56. 27,047,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,128,074. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.31. The company has a market cap of $196.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.90, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.41%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.16.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.