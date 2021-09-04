Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,502 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the period. BHP Group accounts for about 2.4% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,184 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in BHP Group by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,184 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,714 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $966,000. 5.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BHP traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.01. 3,366,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,362,623. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $46.90 and a 52 week high of $82.07.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a yield of 9.6%. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 59.94%.

BHP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,133.50.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

