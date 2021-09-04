CoinEx Token Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.92 Million (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. CoinEx Token has a market capitalization of $56.50 million and $1.92 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0797 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CoinEx Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00061512 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002924 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00014544 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.44 or 0.00127226 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.77 or 0.00793655 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00046926 BTC.

CoinEx Token Coin Profile

CoinEx Token is a coin. It launched on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org . CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinEx Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinEx Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.