Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) Short Interest Down 14.4% in August

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the July 29th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCW opened at $1.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $122.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.10. Color Star Technology has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $2.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSCW. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Color Star Technology during the first quarter worth $35,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Color Star Technology during the second quarter worth $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Color Star Technology during the first quarter worth $107,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Color Star Technology during the first quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Color Star Technology during the second quarter worth $155,000. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd. is an entertainment and education company, which engages in the provision of online and offline music education. It offers professional artist training platform that features exclusive content and live interaction. Its courses are focused on music; sports; animation; painting and calligraphy; film and television; and life skills.

