Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) will announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.71. Columbia Banking System reported earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 34.64%.

A number of brokerages have commented on COLB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.59. The company had a trading volume of 315,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,921. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.12. Columbia Banking System has a 12 month low of $22.62 and a 12 month high of $50.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 55,733.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

