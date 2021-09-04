Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Columbia Property Trust in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.50. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Columbia Property Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CXP. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $19.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.35.

NYSE CXP opened at $16.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.04. Columbia Property Trust has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $19.49.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.37). Columbia Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 36.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 342.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,688,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,563 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,954,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,847,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,742 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,639,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,518,000 after purchasing an additional 931,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 244.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,073,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,669,000 after purchasing an additional 761,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.26%.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

