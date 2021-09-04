Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Acquired by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COLM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 634,326 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,431,000 after purchasing an additional 37,322 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 19.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4.2% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,039 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,356 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COLM opened at $103.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.52. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $73.11 and a 12-month high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $566.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.02 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.20%.

In other news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $54,143.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COLM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.14.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

