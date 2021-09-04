Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Stableford Capital II LLC

Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,014 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up 1.0% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 275,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $15,733,000 after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Comcast by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 607,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,656,000 after buying an additional 109,986 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,531 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after buying an additional 9,482 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its stake in Comcast by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 26,430 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $61.72. The stock had a trading volume of 8,081,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,212,954. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.61. The company has a market capitalization of $283.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

