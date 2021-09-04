Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €5.87 ($6.91).

CBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Warburg Research set a €5.80 ($6.82) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €5.30 ($6.24) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of ETR:CBK traded up €0.04 ($0.05) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €5.45 ($6.41). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,069,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €5.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is €5.65. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.07. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of €3.92 ($4.61) and a 12-month high of €6.87 ($8.08).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

