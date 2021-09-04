Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning decreased its stake in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,807 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 65,479 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Community Bank System during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the second quarter worth $126,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 2,423.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the first quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Bank System by 27.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Community Bank System stock opened at $71.98 on Friday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.37 and a 52-week high of $82.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.50 and a 200-day moving average of $76.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Community Bank System had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is 52.01%.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.