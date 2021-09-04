Comparing Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) and Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) and Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

63.5% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.0% of Atreca shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of Atreca shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atreca has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and Atreca, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals 0 2 8 0 2.80 Atreca 0 0 5 0 3.00

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $86.64, indicating a potential upside of 28.26%. Atreca has a consensus target price of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 300.33%. Given Atreca’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Atreca is more favorable than Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and Atreca’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals -116.97% -28.00% -20.04% Atreca N/A -42.62% -37.48%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and Atreca’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals $87.99 million 80.04 -$84.55 million ($0.84) -80.42 Atreca N/A N/A -$86.33 million ($2.70) -2.27

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Atreca. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atreca, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals beats Atreca on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R. Bruce Stewart in 1989 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A. Serafini, Paulette A. Dillon, Daniel Emerling, Wayne Volkmuth, Jonathan Woo, Yann Chong Tan, William H. Robinson and Lawrence J. Steinman on June 11, 2010 and is headquartered in San Carlos, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.