Comparing CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) & ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) and ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares CSL and ZIOPHARM Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSL N/A N/A N/A ZIOPHARM Oncology N/A -75.46% -63.79%

This table compares CSL and ZIOPHARM Oncology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSL $10.31 billion 9.98 $2.38 billion $2.61 43.30 ZIOPHARM Oncology $150,000.00 2,371.15 -$79.98 million ($0.38) -4.34

CSL has higher revenue and earnings than ZIOPHARM Oncology. ZIOPHARM Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CSL, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CSL and ZIOPHARM Oncology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSL 0 6 0 0 2.00 ZIOPHARM Oncology 0 3 1 0 2.25

ZIOPHARM Oncology has a consensus price target of $3.83, suggesting a potential upside of 132.32%. Given ZIOPHARM Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ZIOPHARM Oncology is more favorable than CSL.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of CSL shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.0% of ZIOPHARM Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of ZIOPHARM Oncology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

CSL has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZIOPHARM Oncology has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ZIOPHARM Oncology beats CSL on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CSL

CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of biopharmaceutical and allied products. It operates through the CSL Behring and Seqirus segments. The CSL Behring segment provides plasma therapies and conducts early stage research on plasma and non plasma therapies. The Seqirus segment involves in the production of non-plasma biotherapeutic products and develops influenza related products. The company was founded on November 2, 1961 and is headquartered in Parkville, Australia.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of immuno-oncology platforms that leverage cell- and gene-based therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its pipeline includes Sleeping Beauty TCR-T Targeting neoantigens; Ad-RTS-hlL-12 + veledimex; and Sleeping Beauty CAR-T. The company was founded on September 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

