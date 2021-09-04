Compass Capital Management Inc. Buys 26,283 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Compass Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 281,347 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,283 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 3.8% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $49,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.56.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $181.00. 6,848,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,638,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.90 billion, a PE ratio of 296.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $117.23 and a one year high of $203.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.65 and its 200 day moving average is $181.72.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

