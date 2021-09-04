Compass Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Compass Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,062 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Target makes up 0.1% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Target by 1,562.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $894,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242,754 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,768,116 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,678,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,495 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Target by 619.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,658,670 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $328,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,121 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Target by 3,162.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 750,108 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $148,574,000 after acquiring an additional 727,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 269.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 988,070 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $195,707,000 after acquiring an additional 720,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.30.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total value of $785,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,244,112.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 136,744 shares of company stock valued at $34,106,184 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $244.31. 3,352,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,464,131. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $253.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.75. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $143.38 and a 52-week high of $267.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

