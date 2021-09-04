CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Given a €89.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on COP. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($102.35) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, August 6th. Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €82.00 ($96.47).

Shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €80.25 ($94.41) on Tuesday. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €59.40 ($69.88) and a 1 year high of €85.40 ($100.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is €71.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is €70.67.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

