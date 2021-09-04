Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.240-$-0.230 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $89 million-$91 million.Confluent also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-1.070-$-1.050 EPS.

Confluent stock traded up $4.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.01. 1,481,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,422. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.85. Confluent has a fifty-two week low of $37.71 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $88.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Confluent will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CFLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Confluent from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Confluent from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Confluent from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.91.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Confluent stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 767,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,452,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of Confluent at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

