Connable Office Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,140 Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endava in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Endava by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Endava in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Endava by 2,444.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endava in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAVA traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.03. 263,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,776. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.21. Endava plc has a 52-week low of $48.96 and a 52-week high of $143.50.

DAVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.11.

About Endava

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

