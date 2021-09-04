Connable Office Inc. Buys Shares of 2,000 Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,583,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,151,900,000 after buying an additional 385,729 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 14.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,220,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $635,766,000 after buying an additional 799,475 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trex by 0.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,177,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,891,000 after acquiring an additional 8,315 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trex by 7.6% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,271,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,914,000 after acquiring an additional 160,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trex by 0.7% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,949,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,484,000 after acquiring an additional 14,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $758,430.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total value of $1,809,285.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,123 shares of company stock worth $3,353,827. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

TREX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.27.

NYSE TREX traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $113.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,584. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.32 and a twelve month high of $114.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 67.30 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.91.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Trex’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

