Connable Office Inc. Has $510,000 Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Connable Office Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 113,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 9,685 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 378.4% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 305,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after buying an additional 241,601 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 20.0% in the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,273,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,615,000 after buying an additional 711,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 31.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 21,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 2,291.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 491,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,914,000 after buying an additional 470,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPK traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $20.72. 1,320,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,322,565. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.21. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $20.88.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.79%.

A number of research firms have commented on GPK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

