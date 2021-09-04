Connable Office Inc. Lowers Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Connable Office Inc. trimmed its position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 14.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,421 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,226 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in F.N.B. by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,262,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,832,000 after buying an additional 2,912,485 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,587,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,513 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,540,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,565,000 after purchasing an additional 765,997 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 1st quarter worth $4,265,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 491,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,245,000 after purchasing an additional 279,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William B. Campbell bought 2,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $32,651.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.47 target price (down from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.87.

Shares of NYSE:FNB traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.35. 2,158,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,225,561. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. F.N.B. Co. has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $13.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.44.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

