Connable Office Inc. Sells 1,278 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Connable Office Inc. reduced its stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 15.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 22.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the first quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FELE traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.30. The stock had a trading volume of 117,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,456. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.90 and a 12 month high of $87.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.90.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $437.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Franklin Electric’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 32.11%.

In related news, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.60, for a total value of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,179 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,006.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $115,258.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,686 shares of company stock valued at $881,383 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

