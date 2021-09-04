Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.150-$4.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.260. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $75.44.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,948,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,288,042. The stock has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.74. Consolidated Edison has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. As a group, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

