Contrasting Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) & Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM)

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) and Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Excellon Resources and Agnico Eagle Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Excellon Resources -30.67% -14.53% -9.86% Agnico Eagle Mines 19.78% 12.01% 7.12%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Excellon Resources and Agnico Eagle Mines, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Excellon Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Agnico Eagle Mines 0 2 6 0 2.75

Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus target price of $98.07, suggesting a potential upside of 66.59%. Given Agnico Eagle Mines’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Agnico Eagle Mines is more favorable than Excellon Resources.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.7% of Excellon Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.3% of Agnico Eagle Mines shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Agnico Eagle Mines shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Excellon Resources and Agnico Eagle Mines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Excellon Resources $26.20 million 2.39 -$16.02 million ($0.25) -7.64 Agnico Eagle Mines $3.14 billion 4.58 $511.61 million $1.86 31.65

Agnico Eagle Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Excellon Resources. Excellon Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agnico Eagle Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Agnico Eagle Mines beats Excellon Resources on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses Platosa Mine property. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits. The company's flagship property is the LaRonde mine located in the Abitibi region of northwestern Quebec, Canada. As of December 31, 2020, its LaRonde mine had a mineral reserve of approximately 3.8 million ounces of gold. The company is also involved in exploration activities in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited was incorporated in 1953 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

