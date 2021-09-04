Contrasting Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) and Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II (NYSE:SNII)

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II (NYSE:SNII) and Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II and Jones Lang LaSalle, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II 0 0 0 0 N/A Jones Lang LaSalle 0 1 4 0 2.80

Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus target price of $182.25, indicating a potential downside of 25.31%. Given Jones Lang LaSalle’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Jones Lang LaSalle is more favorable than Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II and Jones Lang LaSalle’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II N/A N/A -$25.38 million N/A N/A Jones Lang LaSalle $16.59 billion 0.75 $402.50 million $9.46 25.79

Jones Lang LaSalle has higher revenue and earnings than Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.8% of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of Jones Lang LaSalle shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Jones Lang LaSalle shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II and Jones Lang LaSalle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II N/A N/A N/A Jones Lang LaSalle 3.95% 13.54% 5.54%

Summary

Jones Lang LaSalle beats Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. provides services related to merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc. engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services. The LaSalle segment offers investment management services on a global basis to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals. The company was founded by Richard Winstanley in 1783 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.