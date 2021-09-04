Contrasting Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) & Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) and Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Republic First Bancorp and Central Valley Community Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Republic First Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Central Valley Community Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00

Central Valley Community Bancorp has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential downside of 29.78%. Given Central Valley Community Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Central Valley Community Bancorp is more favorable than Republic First Bancorp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Republic First Bancorp and Central Valley Community Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Republic First Bancorp $151.52 million 1.30 $5.05 million $0.13 25.77 Central Valley Community Bancorp $79.82 million 3.21 $20.35 million $1.62 13.19

Central Valley Community Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Republic First Bancorp. Central Valley Community Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Republic First Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.4% of Republic First Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of Central Valley Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 14.4% of Republic First Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of Central Valley Community Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Republic First Bancorp and Central Valley Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Republic First Bancorp 9.43% 6.41% 0.38% Central Valley Community Bancorp 33.49% 10.87% 1.25%

Volatility & Risk

Republic First Bancorp has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Central Valley Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Central Valley Community Bancorp beats Republic First Bancorp on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services, through its subsidiary. It offers checking; savings; cash management; commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans; mortgages; credit, debit, and gift cards; online and mobile banking; merchant services; and mobile deposit services. The company was founded on November 16, 1987 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production. The real estate portfolio comprises of owner-occupied commercial real estates, land and construction loans, agricultural,investor commercial real estate loan, and others. The consumer portfolio covers equity loan and lines of credit, and installment and other consumer loans. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Fresno, CA.

