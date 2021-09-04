Contrasting Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) and Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) and Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Sensus Healthcare and Liquidia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sensus Healthcare 0 0 4 0 3.00 Liquidia 0 1 2 0 2.67

Sensus Healthcare currently has a consensus price target of $6.33, indicating a potential upside of 73.04%. Liquidia has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 82.48%. Given Liquidia’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Liquidia is more favorable than Sensus Healthcare.

Volatility and Risk

Sensus Healthcare has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liquidia has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sensus Healthcare and Liquidia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sensus Healthcare -13.60% -10.02% -7.62% Liquidia N/A -71.68% -51.35%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sensus Healthcare and Liquidia’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sensus Healthcare $9.58 million 6.35 -$6.84 million ($0.42) -8.71 Liquidia $740,000.00 192.45 -$59.76 million ($1.76) -1.56

Sensus Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Liquidia. Sensus Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liquidia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.3% of Sensus Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.5% of Liquidia shares are held by institutional investors. 24.3% of Sensus Healthcare shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.5% of Liquidia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sensus Healthcare beats Liquidia on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids. The company was founded by Joseph C. Sardano, Richard Golin, Kalman Fishman, and Stephen Cohen on May 7, 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies. The company was founded on June 28, 2020 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

