Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $152.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Copart’s high activity levels in the United States and expansion efforts in the Canadian and European markets are expected to boost its prospects. Also, the company’s acquisitions and digital ramp up are likely to drive revenues. Also, with the launch of Copart Max, the company has further stepped up its digital game. Increased demand for Copart’s vehicle remarketing services and low leverage of the firm are other positives. However, increased investments to support growth initiatives are hampering Copart’s bottom line. Improving safety features in vehicles will likely have a negative impact on Copart’s bottom line. Also, Copart is vulnerable to foreign currency fluctuations and country-specific policy threats resulting in a loss of purchasing power. Thus, the stock warrants a cautious stance right now.”

Separately, Truist Securities increased their price target on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Copart currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $145.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Copart has a 12-month low of $100.07 and a 12-month high of $149.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.69.

In other Copart news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 130,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.21, for a total transaction of $18,097,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $11,156,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 573,293 shares of company stock valued at $77,786,349 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,047,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,285,932,000 after buying an additional 665,082 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,390,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $974,316,000 after purchasing an additional 133,183 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,445,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $849,751,000 after purchasing an additional 531,422 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,041,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $796,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,685 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,903,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,610,000 after purchasing an additional 877,756 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

