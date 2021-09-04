Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 17,299 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,299 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned about 2.64% of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,280 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000.

Get Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,064. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $24.95 and a 52-week high of $32.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.59.

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

See Also: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.