Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $643,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $224,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 7.4% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 147,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after acquiring an additional 10,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 51.5% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMR traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.38. 2,008,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,569,329. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.99. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $63.16 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.95.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

