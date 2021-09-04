Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $3.96 Million Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.67. 2,515,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,233,341. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $116.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.44.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

