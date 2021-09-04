Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,860 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.9% in the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total value of $184,299,030.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,307,049.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $1,205,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,067,934 shares of company stock worth $3,652,986,706 in the last quarter. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.59.

Walmart stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,737,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,300,048. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.38 and its 200-day moving average is $140.02. The company has a market capitalization of $418.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.