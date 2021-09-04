Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Stock Position Lessened by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 8,489.0% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,923,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,763,000 after buying an additional 6,842,651 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 52,735.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,896,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,661,000 after buying an additional 3,889,266 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 33.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,392,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,797,000 after buying an additional 1,110,022 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 27.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,912,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,032,000 after buying an additional 1,046,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Corteva by 5.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,439,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,916,000 after buying an additional 685,851 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corteva stock remained flat at $$44.92 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,470,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,313,242. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.54 and its 200 day moving average is $45.29. The firm has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.18 and a 1 year high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.33%.

CTVA has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

