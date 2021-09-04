Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.000-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.20 billion-$15.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.81 billion.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTVA. Bank of America cut Corteva from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus increased their target price on Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.33.

Corteva stock remained flat at $$44.92 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,472,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,313,242. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $27.18 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.29.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.33%.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

