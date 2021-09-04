Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) by 824.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Cortexyme were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRTX. EPIQ Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 4.2% in the first quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 3,655,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,719,000 after purchasing an additional 148,717 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 22.2% in the first quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,908,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 9.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,342,000 after purchasing an additional 23,359 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 1,469.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 62,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cortexyme in the first quarter worth $1,996,000. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Cortexyme in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cortexyme presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Shares of CRTX stock opened at $92.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.32. Cortexyme, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $121.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.60 and a beta of 0.76.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts expect that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Margaret Mcloughlin sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.44, for a total value of $572,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Detke sold 40,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $2,187,697.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,411 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,490 in the last quarter. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

