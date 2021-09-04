Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Holdings Lifted by Stableford Capital II LLC

Stableford Capital II LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,978 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $364.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $431.35.

Shares of COST traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $462.55. 1,303,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,294,942. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $429.63 and its 200 day moving average is $386.19. The stock has a market cap of $204.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $463.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,622.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.