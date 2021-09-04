Coupang, Inc.’s (NYSE:CPNG) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on September 7th

Coupang’s (NYSE:CPNG) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, September 7th. Coupang had issued 130,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 11th. The total size of the offering was $4,550,000,000 based on an initial share price of $35.00. After the end of Coupang’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

CPNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, lowered their target price on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

CPNG opened at $29.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.90. Coupang has a 52-week low of $28.96 and a 52-week high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coupang will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michael Parker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $1,643,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $5,332,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 569,687 shares of company stock worth $18,906,618 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Coupang during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coupang during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

