CP ALL Public (OTCMKTS:CPPCY) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Macquarie

Macquarie downgraded shares of CP ALL Public (OTCMKTS:CPPCY) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CP ALL Public from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Get CP ALL Public alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CPPCY opened at $16.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.78. CP ALL Public has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $29.69.

CP All Public Co Ltd. engages in the operation of convenience stores under the 7-Eleven trademark. It operates through the following business operations: Convenience Stores, Cash and Carry, and Others. The Convenience Store business operation operates 7-Eleven. The Cash and Carry business operation operates under Makro.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for CP ALL Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CP ALL Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.