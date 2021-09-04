Creative Planning Has $1.33 Million Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,184 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,982,000 after purchasing an additional 40,639 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,925,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 135,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $51.80 on Friday. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $20.62 and a 12-month high of $56.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 9.35, a current ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.22 and its 200-day moving average is $49.36.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.40). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $125.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.73%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EPR shares. Citigroup upgraded EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James upgraded EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

