Creative Planning Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Creative Planning lessened its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,494 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,461,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 100.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,280,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147,537 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 547.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,498 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 29.5% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,590,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,265,000 after purchasing an additional 816,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,260,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,574,000 after purchasing an additional 680,862 shares in the last quarter. 52.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WPM shares. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.30.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $46.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.34. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $55.63.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $330.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.49 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 50.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

