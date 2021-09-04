Creative Planning Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 55,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000. Creative Planning owned 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 570.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 390,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after acquiring an additional 332,383 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 56,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 28,780 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,206,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 397,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,819,000 after buying an additional 64,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $895,000.

Shares of BSCO stock opened at $22.18 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $22.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.21.

