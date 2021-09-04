Creative Planning Purchases 931 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,345,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,787,000 after purchasing an additional 61,244 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 744,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,095,000 after buying an additional 15,088 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $21,072,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 652,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,223,000 after buying an additional 369,422 shares during the period. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 596,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,023,000 after buying an additional 161,237 shares during the period. 55.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $41,892.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,072,567.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $26,150.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,035.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,360 shares of company stock valued at $271,641 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.32. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.96 and a 200-day moving average of $31.74.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 56.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

