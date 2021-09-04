Creative Planning Sells 15,132 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,480 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 15,132 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 84.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 82.2% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 705 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $63.01 on Friday. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $46.90 and a 12 month high of $82.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.65. The firm has a market cap of $92.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 9.6%. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.94%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BHP. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,133.50.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group (NYSE:BHP).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.