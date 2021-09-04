Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €192.00 Price Target

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) received a €192.00 ($225.88) price target from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.52% from the company’s current price.

RI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €220.00 ($258.82) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays set a €223.00 ($262.35) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €193.00 ($227.06) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €210.00 ($247.06) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €197.25 ($232.06).

EPA RI opened at €183.70 ($216.12) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €183.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of €174.35. Pernod Ricard has a 12 month low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 12 month high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

