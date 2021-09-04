Credit Suisse Group Raises Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Price Target to C$60.00

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$59.50 to C$62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.40.

Shares of EMRAF opened at $47.44 on Wednesday. Emera has a twelve month low of $38.13 and a twelve month high of $48.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.30.

Emera, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other. The Florida Electric Utility segment refers to Tampa Electric. The Canadian Electric Utilities segment consists Nova Scotia Power Inc and Emera Newfoundland & Labrador Holdings Inc The Other Electric Utilities segment includes Emera Maine and Emera (Caribbean) Incorporated.

