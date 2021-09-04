Credit Suisse Group Raises National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$110.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group to C$110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a na rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NA. Scotiabank upped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Desjardins raised National Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$105.39.

TSE:NA opened at C$98.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$95.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$90.75. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$62.50 and a 12 month high of C$101.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 34.91%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

